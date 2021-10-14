Litecoin Plus Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $143,022.73 and approximately $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

