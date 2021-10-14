Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.80.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.42. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

