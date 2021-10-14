Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

