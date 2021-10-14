LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 5.6%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 36,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 95,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.13.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $140.03 million during the quarter.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LMP Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

