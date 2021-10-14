Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,312.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $85,312.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,619,101 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

