Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.15 Billion

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post sales of $17.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $361.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.