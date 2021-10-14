Loki Market Capitalization Achieves $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.10 or 0.06647600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.00318416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.03 or 0.01045051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00095418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.13 or 0.00470299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00340004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00300217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

