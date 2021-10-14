Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.52% of The TJX Companies worth $423,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 285,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 301,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,185. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

