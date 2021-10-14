Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $950.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $950,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $65.50 on Thursday, reaching $2,817.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,793.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,531.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

