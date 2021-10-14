Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 1,151,091 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,129,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,151,091 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.43% of Oracle worth $944,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 249,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $96.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

