Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $491.18 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $491.18 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00238047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,996,325 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

