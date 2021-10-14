Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.