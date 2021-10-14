LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $41,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.