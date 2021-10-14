LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,148 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $36,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,520,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

