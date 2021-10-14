LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,256 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $39,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS PTNQ opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.