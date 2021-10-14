LPL Financial LLC Acquires 589,914 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 17,089.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.42% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,058,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

