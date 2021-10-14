LPL Financial LLC Acquires 72,586 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.99% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSUS opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

