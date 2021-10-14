LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.