LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Realty Income worth $43,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,997,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

