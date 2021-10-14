LPL Financial LLC Buys 144,474 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

