LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,665 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $330.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

