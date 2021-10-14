LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,062 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $214.78 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.