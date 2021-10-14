LPL Financial LLC Buys 39,702 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.96% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $55.28 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54.

