LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $40,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

GIS opened at $61.86 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.