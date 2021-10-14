LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,578,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,414,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.