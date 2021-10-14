LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.85% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

