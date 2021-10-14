LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,637,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 457,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

