LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.01% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $408.85 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $297.95 and a one year high of $432.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.11.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

