LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $108.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

