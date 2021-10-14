LPL Financial LLC Has $33.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.42% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $147.30.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.