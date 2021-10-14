LPL Financial LLC Has $34.89 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $34,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $95.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

