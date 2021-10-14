LPL Financial LLC Has $35.25 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Twilio worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $345.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

