LPL Financial LLC Has $40.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC opened at $154.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.37.

