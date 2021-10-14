LPL Financial LLC Has $43.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

