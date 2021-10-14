LPL Financial LLC Has $45.66 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $266.24 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,554 shares of company stock worth $61,568,029. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

