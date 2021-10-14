LPL Financial LLC Purchases 224,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.38% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

