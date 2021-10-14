LPL Financial LLC Purchases 35,433 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

