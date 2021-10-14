LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2,509.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Shift4 Payments worth $35,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

