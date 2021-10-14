LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $544.41 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.59 and its 200 day moving average is $615.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

