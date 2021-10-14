LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $41,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

