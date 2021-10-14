LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 812,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

SCZ stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

