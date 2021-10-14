LPL Financial LLC Sells 35,480 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $35,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

