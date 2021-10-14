LPL Financial LLC Sells 78,747 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.93% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $874,000.

PDP opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

