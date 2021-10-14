LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

