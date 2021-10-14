Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.