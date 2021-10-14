LuaSwap (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $160,135.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $160,135.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00235759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00096466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 219,917,158 coins and its circulating supply is 118,219,921 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

