Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

LULU stock opened at $400.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

