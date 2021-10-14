Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.32.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
LULU stock opened at $400.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
