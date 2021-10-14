Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Sells C$58,630.00 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$58,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at C$249,177.50.

Lumina Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.59. 118,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09. The company has a market cap of C$220.73 million and a PE ratio of -22.69. Lumina Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

