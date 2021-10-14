Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.91.

LUG traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,559. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

