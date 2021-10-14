Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $402,096.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

